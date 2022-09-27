‘It’s just an emptiness:’ Family of murder victim closer to justice after arrest of suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed last month in Lexington say they are starting to see justice, now that an arrest has been made.

Dietrich Murray died August 31 after he was found at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man police say pulled the trigger, 45-year-old James Catlett, was arrested this weekend and charged with murder.

“I just remember being on my way to drop my daughter off at school, and my mom called me and I just remember not being able to drive,” said Jessica Jones, Murray’s sister.

It’s been nearly a month since police say Murray was shot in the stomach, but for Jones, it seems like a lifetime.

“He was just always a real person. He said what he wanted to, he did what he wanted to. He didn’t care about anyone judging him. He was always laughing, cracking jokes that’s just who he was,” Jones said.

It’s an unimaginable loss that Jones is still processing.

“It’s kinda hard. It’s all I think about all day. When I’m driving. Some days it’s hard to get out of bed. I go to the graveyard and sit. It’s just a weird feeling that you never expect. There’s no way to explain. It’s just an emptiness,” Jones said.

Murray was the 32nd homicide of the year in Lexington. Since then, five others have died.

Jones doesn’t know why her brother was such a target and is encouraging people that gun violence is not a solution.

“I just hope that people start to take into consideration how everyone feels. That’s the way I’m looking. I’m very angry. But I don’t feel anger towards his family or anything but I just want the gun violence to stop and people being more respectful of others around them,” Jones said.

Jones said she knew of Catlett. In fact, she said she had seen him around in the last month, including the day after her brother died.

Catlett was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. The judge did order a mental evaluation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

