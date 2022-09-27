Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler temps could lead to some patchy frost

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The days look nice but the nights will get very chilly.

Highs should run around the mid-70s and we’ll only be in the 60s. It puts us somewhere between 5-10 degrees below where we should be for this time of year. The real chill will show up at night. I think that on Wednesday morning we could have several of our communities dip down to the mid and upper-30s. While I don’t expect a widespread frost, I do expect some patchy areas to develop out there. Temperatures will stay pretty low in the afternoon and evening hours by only maxing out in the low to mid-60s.

The next big thing doesn’t arrive until the weekend and it is something that we are already watching. It is Hurricane Ian! This storm will come ashore with a significant storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rain. After it makes landfall, the track starts moving inland and through the deep south. As of this post, showers will move in from our eastern skies on Saturday. Ultimately, the path of this low will determine how much rain we see. As long as it is overhead it will keep our temperatures down. There will be a sharp cutoff from seeing rain to seeing nothing!

Take care of each other!

