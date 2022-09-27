Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian

Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians,...
Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power.(Kentucky Electric Cooperatives)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power.

Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives in the path of Ian. Once Ian strikes and the damage is done, those cooperatives will say, ‘We need help Kentucky,’ and that’s when Kentucky Electric Cooperatives will head south.

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

“Our mutual aid coordinator at our statewide office has been in touch all weekend long, last few days, with the co-ops in the southeastern US and they have already strategized as far as what’s the best and most efficient and safe way to deploy any co-op crews in Kentucky to go and help the co-ops that are affected by this hurricane,” said Joe Arnold, the vice president of strategic communications with KEC.

Once they arrive, they’ll do more than restore power.

“All the poles, the wires, all the hardware, and the equipment that goes onto the poles, sometimes will have to be replaced, so these crews are not just down there to restore power, sometimes they’re actually there to rebuild the system,” Arnold said.

But more importantly they are building a relationship, one that’s needed when mother nature turns ugly.

“I will tell you that many of the co-ops that we go to and assist during these hurricane situations have already been to Kentucky and helped us after ice storms and after tornadoes that have happened here. So we have a pretty good system down. We know each other, we have good relationships,” Arnold said.

There will very soon be a huge a need to help restore power in Florida and other states across the southeastern part of the country, and that’s when Kentucky cooperatives will head south.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash

Latest News

This GOES-East GeCcolor satellite image taken at 9:56 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and...
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
File: The bodies of two men were found inside a trunk outside a business on Blue Sky Parkway in...
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping
If you drive rural highways and county roads you can expect to see more farm equipment, like...
‘Let’s be safe’: Watch for farm equipment on the roads during harvest season
Investigators say 14-year-old Haeven Griffin is missing, and her family is concerned.
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen