‘Let’s be safe’: Watch for farm equipment on the roads during harvest season

If you drive rural highways and county roads you can expect to see more farm equipment, like...
If you drive rural highways and county roads you can expect to see more farm equipment, like combines and tractors, driving on the roadways.(WGEM)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in the heart of harvest season in Kentucky.

For many, that could mean seeing more farm equipment on the roads. In order to keep everyone safe, it’s important to be mindful and drive carefully.

Farmers know they travel slowly, but know that any hiccup on their route could cause major delays.

Dale Dobson works with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Farm Safety Program and has a clear message for those on the roads.

“So, as we are out here on the roads, let’s all pay attention. Pay attention to what’s in front of us. What’s around us and what we see coming. We see a large piece of equipment coming, a farmer coming, we see a flagger and a flashing light. We see all that and slow down. Let’s be safe going through there, so everyone can go back home each night,” Dobson said.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says if do end up behind a farm vehicle this time of year, they typically only slow you down for a time that is equivalent to one cycle of a stoplight.

