Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Phoenix man has been sentenced for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two men in Lexington.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.

PREVIOUS >> Three convicted for roles in 2017 deaths of two Lexington men

Back in 2017, two men were found dead in a trunk of a car at Blue Sky Parkway after a kidnapping.

Prosecutors say the incident happened after a fight about a drug deal.

Four others, in addition to Diaz Barraza, were also convicted or pleaded guilty in connection to the case.

