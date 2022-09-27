Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Phoenix man has been sentenced for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two men in Lexington.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.

Back in 2017, two men were found dead in a trunk of a car at Blue Sky Parkway after a kidnapping.

Prosecutors say the incident happened after a fight about a drug deal.

Four others, in addition to Diaz Barraza, were also convicted or pleaded guilty in connection to the case.