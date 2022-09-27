Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Investigators say 14-year-old Haeven Griffin is missing, and her family is concerned.

The sheriff’s office says if you know where she might be, you can contact 502-863-7855, or send an anonymous tip via text message at 859-509-0510.

They said they’ve see a recent surge in runaway/missing juveniles, and are urging anyone with knowledge of the location or intentions of any juvenile to leave home without permission to please notify local law enforcement immediately.

