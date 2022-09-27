Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Investigators say 14-year-old Haeven Griffin is missing, and her family is concerned.
Investigators say 14-year-old Haeven Griffin is missing, and her family is concerned.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Investigators say 14-year-old Haeven Griffin is missing, and her family is concerned.

The sheriff’s office says if you know where she might be, you can contact 502-863-7855, or send an anonymous tip via text message at 859-509-0510.

They said they’ve see a recent surge in runaway/missing juveniles, and are urging anyone with knowledge of the location or intentions of any juvenile to leave home without permission to please notify local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view Monday night

Latest News

If you drive rural highways and county roads you can expect to see more farm equipment, like...
‘Let’s be safe’: Watch for farm equipment on the roads during harvest season
The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
Police Lights MGN
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
Clean-up, repair, and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after...
EKY flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help