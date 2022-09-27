Suspect in Ky. bank robbery on the loose; deputies say he is armed

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is on the loose.

The sheriff’s office says the robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at a bank on US 25 W, in the south end of the county.

Information is limited at this time, but deputies say the man was last seen in a red Ford F-150 truck.

The sheriff’s office says the man is armed.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.

