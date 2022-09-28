Apparent carnival ride on I-75 in Scott Co. causes traffic backup

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of what appears to be a carnival ride in middle of the interstate.

They said it’s southbound at the 128 mile marker, and traffic was down to one lane.

The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to use caution when approaching the area, or make an alternate travel route.

