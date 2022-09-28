Apparent carnival ride on I-75 in Scott Co. causes traffic backup

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of what appears to be a carnival ride in middle of the interstate.

They said it’s southbound at the 128 mile marker, and traffic was down to one lane.

The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to use caution when approaching the area, or make an alternate travel route.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash

Latest News

WKYT is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for its upcoming dream home giveaway. The...
Tickets officially sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard.
How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants
Police Lights MGN
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
Senator Rand Paul released a new TV ad featuring an alliance with Riley Gaines, a former UK...
Sen. Paul releases new campaign ad criticizing transgender athletes