Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea.

That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers.

Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas.

They say the advisory is a precaution.

Water service is expected to go back to normal within 24 hours for Berea Municipal customers and within 48 hours for Southern Madison customers.

