Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea.
That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers.
Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas.
They say the advisory is a precaution.
Water service is expected to go back to normal within 24 hours for Berea Municipal customers and within 48 hours for Southern Madison customers.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.