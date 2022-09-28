Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea

(Source: Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea.

That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers.

Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas.

They say the advisory is a precaution.

Water service is expected to go back to normal within 24 hours for Berea Municipal customers and within 48 hours for Southern Madison customers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted he authorized the Kentucky National Guard to provide assistance.
Ky. crews heading south after Ian months after Fla. responders helped with flood cleanup
Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent violence
Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA says the state average is $3.29, a five-cent overnight increase.
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians,...
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian