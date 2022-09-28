Chris Bailey’s Forecast : All Eyes On Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many folks are woke up to frost on the pumpkins this morning as temps dip well into the 30s. This is part of a very chilly final week of September that’s also bringing a major hurricane hit to Florida. Hurricane Ian may even impact our weather by the weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s with a breezy northeasterly wind and mostly sunny skies.

This absolutely amazing stretch of crisp, fall air will take us through the rest of the week. Temps will be back in the 30s for some to start Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Clouds will begin to thicken on Friday as the remnants of Ian slowly work our from southeast to northwest. Highs will range from the middle 60s to low 70s across the state.

As mentioned, Hurricane Ian may bring rain in here over the weekend. Today, this powerful hurricane is about to make landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Ian will slow down as it moves inland across Florida. This has a chance to even emerge briefly into the Atlantic near Jacksonville before being turned back toward the northwest.

This is a unique storm that gets pulled back toward the west and northwest and into our region by the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible for eastern Kentucky.

