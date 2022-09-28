Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a...
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year.(Source: WAVE 3 News File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year.

The group says as of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included.

The record was hit after the industry reached its fourth consecutive year filling more than 2 million barrels of bourbon.

The group’s president, Eric Gregory, says aging barrel taxes is concerning, with the tax-assessed value of all barrels also hitting a high mark this year of $5.2 billion.

The group says barrel taxes reached $40 million, also a record.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash

Latest News

File image
TSA says do your research before going to the airport when traveling with a gun
Dark skies and waving palm trees are seen in Collier County, Fla., as Hurricane Ian approaches...
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
(Source: MGN)
Kentucky Utilities sends crews to help with repairs in Hurricane Ian’s wake
Miguel Rechy Salcedo
Man caught trying to burglarize the same place again, deputies say