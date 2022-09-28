Kentucky Utilities sends crews to help with repairs in Hurricane Ian’s wake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities is sending crews south to help with repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

KU and LG&E are sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist utility partners in Florida and Georgia with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

The crews are made up of line technicians, team leaders, safety specialists and additional support staff.

KU says the crews will first report to designated staging areas, and once Hurricane Ian passes, they’ll then be assigned by the utilities they’ll be supporting to areas without power once it’s safe to do so.

KU says having crews staged in advance allows them to move quickly into action and safely begin restoration efforts in the impacted communities.

