Kentucky Utilities sends crews to help with repairs in Hurricane Ian’s wake

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By India Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities is sending crews south to help with repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

KU and LG&E are sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist utility partners in Florida and Georgia with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

The crews are made up of line technicians, team leaders, safety specialists and additional support staff.

KU says the crews will first report to designated staging areas, and once Hurricane Ian passes, they’ll then be assigned by the utilities they’ll be supporting to areas without power once it’s safe to do so.

KU says having crews staged in advance allows them to move quickly into action and safely begin restoration efforts in the impacted communities.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Miguel Rechy Salcedo
Man caught trying to burglarize the same place again, deputies say
33-year-old Heather Adkins
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
Rains from Hurricane Ian will make a run at Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Hurricane Ian is on the move and will likely spread rains into Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking tropical rain potential