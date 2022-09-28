Man caught trying to burglarize the same place again, deputies say

Miguel Rechy Salcedo
Miguel Rechy Salcedo(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Scott County burglary is now in jail after deputies say they caught him trying to burglarize the same place again.

The sheriff’s office says a man was seen back in July on a home surveillance system at the scene of a criminal mischief and theft investigation on Cincinnati Pike.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miguel Rechy Salcedo was arrested Tuesday at the same place, trying to commit a second burglary.

He was arrested on the scene on two counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief.

