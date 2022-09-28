Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington.

Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there had been a shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect was spotted nearby and arrested after a short foot chase.

Police aren’t releasing the suspect’s name yet because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.