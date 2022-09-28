Tickets officially sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington, and tickets for the home are officially sold out!

There were 6,500 total tickets sold.

This year’s dream home is being built in The Home Place subdivision off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg. The 2,600 square foot home being built by DB Homes has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is expected to be compete this fall.

The Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude each year. While Lexington is a long way from Memphis, it’s this house and the dollars raised through the Dream Home Giveaway that ensures the mission of St. Jude continues.

Open houses to take a look inside the home will be October 1-2, as well as October 8-9.

The drawing for the Lexington Dream Home is October 13.

