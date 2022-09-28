TSA says do your research before going to the airport when traveling with a gun

File image
File image(Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue Grass Airport officials are working to make sure people travel with guns responsibly.

They say there’s been an uptick in guns that have come through security checkpoints at airports across the country.

Doing your research is the most important part since every airport has different requirements for firearms.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says that 99% of the time, passengers forget they’ve left it in their bag or don’t properly package it.

“People know they can’t bring it here to the security checkpoint. They don’t know that it needs to be packaged like this, so sometimes we’ll find a loose firearm somewhere in a suitcase. Loaded or unloaded, into the suitcase,” Howell said.

Proper packaging for a gun is a hard case with padding in it, that can be secured. It also needs to be unloaded and ammunition needs to be stored separately in the box.

You’ll need to lock it and then declare it with the airline you’re flying with.

If someone does bring a loose gun to the security checkpoint, TSA says police are called and the gun and the passenger are removed.

