Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Brings Rain for the Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What’s left of Hurricane Ian will roll into the region over the next few days, bringing the potential for too much rain for some this weekend. That will bring an increased threat for some high water issues.

Clouds thicken on Friday and this is coming from the east as Ian inches closer to us.

Hurricane Ian came ashore as a borderline Cat 5 storm on Wednesday, slamming the Fort Myers area. This storm is slowly crossing Florida and will get just off the Atlantic Coast before lifting northward into Georgia or the far southwestern part of South Carolina for a second landfall. From there, this system continues to churn toward the northwest.

What’s left of Ian begins to impact us with clouds increasing on Friday with rain coming in from southeast to northwest Friday night and Saturday.

Heavy rain may cause local high water issues in the east.

