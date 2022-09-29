Grome’s 49 assists help Kentucky volleyball win at Missouri

Wildcats win in four sets for 2022 road opener(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sophomore setter Emma Grome had 49 assists and helped No. 18 Kentucky to a .288 hitting percentage Wednesday night as they knocked off the Missouri Tigers 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) in four sets at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 7-5 on the season and is now 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Missouri falls to 7-5 and the Tigers are 0-2 in league action this season.

Reagan Rutherford led the Kentucky attack with 19 kills on 41 swings, hitting .293 and helping lead UK in the early parts of the match off to a fast start. The junior opposite also had six blocks, a new season best total, and four digs in the match.

Also reaching double figures was Bella Bell, who had 13 kills and only one error on 19 swings to hit .632 for the match and eight blocks to go along with it, including a solo stuff.

Missouri hit just .104 on the night with Eleanor Beavin playing shut-down defense along with Riah Walker and Audrey Whitworth. Beavin had 17 digs in the match to lead all Kentucky players and Whitworth had a career-high nine digs, as well. All nine players for UK who played in the match recorded a dig.

Kentucky plays Saturday at 4 p.m. ET against Alabama in Memorial Coliseum. The match will be broadcasted live on SEC Network+, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

