Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian likely brings rain to Kentucky

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ian will dump back out over the Atlantic Ocean and then turn inland. It heads for us this weekend!

It’ll be another typical chilly day in the Commonwealth. Most of us will reach the mid to upper-60s for highs. We should be in the 70s, so our run below normal holds on with plenty of sunshine.

Ian’s Impact

Tropical Storm Ian will churn through the Atlantic Ocean and turn back to hit the east coast this time. Folks in South Carolina are the likely target of this storm. Eventually, that moisture will find folks in Kentucky. It will enter from our eastern skies and spread westward. There will be a sharp cutoff between heavy rain and nothing. You’ll go a matter of miles and not see the first drop of rain. I think it gets to Lexington for a brief period. It will pull away on Sunday morning leaving only a few lingering showers behind. Eastern Kentucky could pick up a few inches of total rainfall.

Take care of each other!

