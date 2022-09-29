John Calipari to host Cincinnati concert event featuring Kane Brown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will join forces with Kansas coach Bill Self in hosting a country music concert this fall.

The event, featuring singer Kane Brown, will go to support the John McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which was established in 1999 to award scholarships to minority students pursuing degrees in athletic administration.

The concert will be held on Oct. 28 at the Fifth Third Arena on the Univ. of Cincinnati campus.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.