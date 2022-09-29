Kentucky’s Eythor Bjorgolfsseon named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Bjorgolfsson scored three goals in two games last week for the Wildcats
Bjorgolfsson scored three goals in two games last week for the Wildcats(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - His name and game are unmistakable.

“So my name is Icelandic since my father’s from Iceland and my mom is from Norway,” said Kentucky forward Eythor Bjorgolfsson. “I lived in Norway my whole life, but my name is Icelandic.”

But you can call him Thor for short.

“My first name means god of fortune because Thor is one of the Norse mythology gods, said Bjorgolfsson.”

And fortune is exactly what Bjorgolfsseon has had since arriving on UK’s campus in 2019.

Last week in games against Lipscomb and Georgia State, the senior forward scored three goals to lead the 5th-ranked Wildcats to a pair of wins.

“I mean, of course, as a striker, my main focus is to score goals,” said Bjorgolfsson. “I think I had two games without a goal, and going into the Lipscomb game, I wanted to focus on getting in those goal-scoring positions that I need to be in as a striker, and I think that paid off well in the Lipscomb game.”

In Saturday’s game at Georgia State, Bjorgolfsson was held in check until late in the contest when he scored Kentucky’s fourth and final goal of the game.

“It was a very frustrating game, but I decided to just focus on the same thing, getting in goal-scoring positions, and with the teammates I have, it’s inevitable that I’m going to get an opportunity to score, and I capitalized on it, said Bjorgolfsson.”

That goal marked his team-best fifth of the season, but he’s quick to give his teammates an assist for his success.

“We got a lot of old players that were here last year,” said Bjorgolfsson. “I think everyone this year is just bought in, and you can see it on the field. It’s turning out very great.”

