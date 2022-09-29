KSP issues Golden Alert for missing man

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Pulaski County man.

KSP said 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba was last seen at his home around 6:30 p.m. They said he has Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, with blue sweatpants.

Investigators say he left driving a 2014 Black Ford F150.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

