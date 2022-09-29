Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through

The Inman family is at Disney World for a family reunion.
The Inman family is at Disney World for a family reunion.(Inman family)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation.

One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando.

The Inman family is at Disney World for a family reunion. They’ve been there all week, and right now are getting some close family time as they ride out the storm.

As Hurricane Ian batters the Florida Gulf Coast, businesses and homes are boarded up, including Disney World.

“You always know it’s hurricane season in September but you never really imagine it’s going to be the one you’re going to experience. But we’re just trying to be flexible,” Jay Inman said.

A family reunion at the happiest place on earth is definitely making memories as they ride out the storm from their hotel.

“It’s quite an experience. We had to figure out what shelter in place meant. We’re just glad to be safe,” Inman said.

Disney announced Tuesday their parks would be closed Wednesday and Thursday, at least, and resorts are ordering guests stay in place during this time.

“We did some grocery delivery early in the week. We wanted to have a little preparation going. We’ve got some flashlights, some storage devices. We did our best Kentucky version of prepping for a Florida hurricane,” Inman said.

More people from Kentucky are heading toward Florida once the storm passes to help with recovery. Inman says it’s nice to see a bit of homecoming to help others in need.

“It seems like Kentuckians show up time and again in tragedies like this, whether it’s our home state or our colleagues and neighbors in need, and it’s definitely a source of pride,” Inman said.

For now, the family is waiting for the storm to pass, and hoping for the best.

“We’ve got some puzzles. We’ll just make the best of it,” Inman said.

The family is supposed to come back Monday, and they’re hoping they’ll get to venture out before they leave. Right now, the airports in Orlando are closed.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash

Latest News

One organization is working to clear up confusion some may see on social media sites,...
Organization holds forum in Lexington aiming at stopping spread of misinformation
KSP said 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba was last seen at his home.
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing man
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard.
Apparent carnival ride on I-75 in Scott Co. causes traffic backup
WKYT is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for its upcoming dream home giveaway. The...
Tickets officially sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington