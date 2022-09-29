Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An officer and another person were shot near a nightclub in Lexington late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Deja Vu on New Circle Road after 11 p.m.

Police told WKYT’s photographer the officer and the other person were transported to the hospital.

Police say the officer is stable. The other person has serious injuries but is considered stable as well.

Police did not specify details on what led up to the shooting or whether the officer and the other person shot each other.

More details are expected in a forthcoming press release.

