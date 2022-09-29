Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub

Few details are available currently.
Few details are available currently.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An officer and another person were shot near a nightclub in Lexington late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Deja Vu on New Circle Road after 11 p.m.

Police told WKYT’s photographer the officer and the other person were transported to the hospital.

Police say the officer is stable. The other person has serious injuries but is considered stable as well.

Police did not specify details on what led up to the shooting or whether the officer and the other person shot each other.

More details are expected in a forthcoming press release.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
33-year-old Heather Adkins
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
Police Lights MGN
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

One family originally from eastern Kentucky has lived in the Fort Myers area for nearly 20...
‘Worst case scenario:’ Eastern Ky. natives hunker down in home of Fort Myers
One organization is working to clear up confusion some may see on social media sites,...
Organization holds forum in Lexington aiming at stopping spread of misinformation
The Inman family is at Disney World for a family reunion.
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
KSP said 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba was last seen at his home.
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing man