Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington.

According to lexwrecks, outbound Harrodsburg Rd. is currently closed at Lane Allen Rd due to a crash at Burbank Dr.

The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Fire officials say four patients were taken to an area hospital. One patient was reported to have life-threatening injuries, the other three were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington police say one of the vehicles had one person in it, while the other three were in the second vehicle.

The crash reconstruction unit is currently on scene. All outbound lanes of Harrodsburg Road are currently closed at the scene. Inbound lanes are open.

It’s unclear how long police will be there, but lexwrecks says drivers should expect traffic to be restricted in the area through rush hour.

Avoid the area if you can.

Update: Please see the map for closures on Harrodsburg Rd due to this incident. Motorists should expect to detour their routes thru rush hour. Additional updates will follow as information becomes available. https://t.co/3VrgS54wzo pic.twitter.com/7ImyTTxMCd — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 29, 2022

