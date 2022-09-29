New shopping development planned for Lexington’s north side

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new project is in the planning stages in northwest Lexington.

A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

People living in the area say that part of town has been underdeveloped for years now, but they’re hoping new projects, like the Citation Centre, will create new opportunities for growth.

One family used to live in the Hamburg area, but say living in northwest Lexington is much quieter.

“Here it’s a lot further away. Mostly we have to get back to Hamburg, which is 10, 15 minutes on a good day, to hop on the interstate, get over there, find a place to park, get stuff and come back. It’s a little bit more of an undertaking,” Jeremy Hickman said.

The new shopping complex would include a grocery store, restaurants, and retail shops.

Mary Simons has lived in the area for nearly two decades and she says she’s been waiting for a development like this for years.

“I’m thrilled to have something close to me because then I can have shopping, restaurants. Because there’s really nothing on this side of town,” Simons said.

Dudley Webb, cofounder of The Webb Companies says this $60 million project is currently in the development planning stages.

“We’ve had inquiries from a number of people, we’ve inquired about a number of major tenants that are interested and everyone is excited about it,” Webb said. “They think the time has come.”

People in the area say they agree that this project will bring major growth to this side of town.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Hickman said. “We’re very happy to be here right now.”

Neighbors say they’re excited to hear more about the shopping center and what stores will be included.

Webb says he hopes the development will be completed in two years.

