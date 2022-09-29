WKYT is the new home of MeTV in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is set to become the new home for getting your classic television fix.

As part of a channel reshuffle, MeTV will broadcast on channel 27.4 beginning on October 1. As part of the move, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar will move to over-the-air channel 27.6.

Many viewers reached out asking WKYT to pick up MeTV after NBC-affiliate WLEX ended its agreement to carry the channel.

MeTV is an acronym for Memorable Entertainment Television. Each week, MeTV airs more than 50 of the greatest TV series ever made.

Chosen from a wide array of genres, the programs of MeTV pay tribute to, and reflect a love of television – comedies including M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show, Carol Burnett and Friends, Mary Tyler Moore, I Love Lucy, The Honeymooners and The Odd Couple; dramas such as Perry Mason and Columbo; great westerns including Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Rifleman and The Big Valley; the heroics of Batman, Adventures of Superman and Wonder Woman, and otherworldly classics such as Star Trek, Lost In Space and The Twilight Zone – and so much more!

Every month, millions of viewers tune in to MeTV to enjoy our carefully curated and programmed schedule that flows easily from comedy to drama: from the suspenseful to the whimsical, day and night, weekdays to weekends.

The channel also presents the original opening and closing credits of the shows, each with limited commercial content.

Whenever possible, programs are shown in the most up-to-date, digitally restored versions available, for maximum video and audio clarity – that includes the black and white shows, too.

When MeTV began broadcasting back in 2005, it was only seen locally in Chicago.

By 2008 viewership extended to Milwaukee as well, and by 2010 MeTV was launched nationally by the Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.