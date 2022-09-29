Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company.

David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police.

The semi was backing up to a parked trailer at a loading dock when it hit Poe, police explained.

The 58-year-old GXO Logistics employee died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Furqan Majeed, of West Chester, Ohio, stayed on scene until officers arrived, Kenton County Police said.

The Kenton County Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.