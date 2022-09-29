Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company

The 58-year-old employee died at the scene.
The 58-year-old employee died at the scene.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company.

David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police.

The semi was backing up to a parked trailer at a loading dock when it hit Poe, police explained.

The 58-year-old GXO Logistics employee died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Furqan Majeed, of West Chester, Ohio, stayed on scene until officers arrived, Kenton County Police said.

The Kenton County Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

