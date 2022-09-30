5-year-old autistic boy found in dumpster returned to mother, police say

According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they...
According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they spotted the child inside a dumpster like this one.(digitalhallway/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 5-year-old autistic boy was found in a dumpster in Ohio, police said.

According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they spotted the child inside the dumpster.

The child was barefoot and wearing a sweater and a soiled diaper, according to the police report.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate the boy’s mother. She told police her son is autistic and must have wandered out of the apartment while she was asleep.

The child was returned to his mom.

Authorities didn’t release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Few details are available currently.
Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub
The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
Multiple lawsuits on Wednesday accused a gun manufacturer, distributor, retailer, the alleged...
Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
As part of a channel reshuffle, MeTV will broadcast on channel 27.4 beginning at 2 p.m. Friday,...
WKYT is the new home of MeTV in Lexington

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
FILE - A physician assistant prepares a syringe with the monkeypox vaccine for a patient during...
Some officials now say monkeypox elimination unlikely in US
At midnight Saturday morning, Kimberly Baird will be sworn in as the new Fayette County...
Kimberly Baird set to be sworn in as Fayette Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney
Angela Evans (D)
Angela Evans sworn in as new Fayette County Attorney
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has concussion; no timeline for return