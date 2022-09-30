Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington

The new Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Lexington, KY is located in the South Park Shopping...
The new Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Lexington, KY is located in the South Park Shopping Center at 3220 Nicholasville Rd.(PRNewswire)
By Dave Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.

RELATED: Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear

The store is located at 3220 Nicholasville Road in the spot formerly occupied by Bed, Bath and Beyond. There’s a full weekend of activities like giveaways every day this weekend when the first 150 customers get a free mystery gift card.

For a complete listing of everything that’s happening this week, go to academy.com/Lexington

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Few details are available currently.
Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub
The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
Multiple lawsuits on Wednesday accused a gun manufacturer, distributor, retailer, the alleged...
Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Latest News

MGN
Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear
Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
HURRICANE HUNTER FLORIDA
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian