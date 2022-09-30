Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.

The store is located at 3220 Nicholasville Road in the spot formerly occupied by Bed, Bath and Beyond. There’s a full weekend of activities like giveaways every day this weekend when the first 150 customers get a free mystery gift card.

For a complete listing of everything that’s happening this week, go to academy.com/Lexington

