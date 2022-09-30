Angela Evans sworn in as new Fayette County Attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has a new county attorney.

Angela Evans defeated incumbent Larry Roberts in the May primary.

Roberts lost his chance at re-election by more than 40-points.

Roberts held the position for more than 16 years.

He is stepping down Friday.

Evans was sworn in at 3 Friday afternoon.

She is the first Black county attorney elected in Lexington.

