Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a suspicious package in Richmond.
We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door.
As a precaution, police have evacuated the immediate area.
They’re taking extra steps to make sure the package isn’t dangerous.
Nearby streets are currently blocked off.
WKYT has a crew headed to the scene and this is a developing story.
