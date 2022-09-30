Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a suspicious package in Richmond.

We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door.

As a precaution, police have evacuated the immediate area.

They’re taking extra steps to make sure the package isn’t dangerous.

Nearby streets are currently blocked off.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene and this is a developing story.

