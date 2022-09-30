Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky.

Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe a shower creeping into central Kentucky. High temps will range from the upper 50s in rain to upper 60s outside of it.

Better weather comes in here by Sunday and Monday. Looking down the road, next week looks really nice. Temps are seasonable through the middle of the week with another big blast of fall chill due in late next week into the following weekend.

That one will bring the chance for frost and a light freeze by Friday and Saturday.

