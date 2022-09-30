Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky.

Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe a shower creeping into central Kentucky. High temps will range from the upper 50s in rain to upper 60s outside of it.

Better weather comes in here by Sunday and Monday. Looking down the road, next week looks really nice. Temps are seasonable through the middle of the week with another big blast of fall chill due in late next week into the following weekend.

That one will bring the chance for frost and a light freeze by Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Few details are available currently.
Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub
The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
Multiple lawsuits on Wednesday accused a gun manufacturer, distributor, retailer, the alleged...
Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
As part of a channel reshuffle, MeTV will broadcast on channel 27.4 beginning at 2 p.m. Friday,...
WKYT is the new home of MeTV in Lexington

Latest News

Ian takes aim on the east coast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Ian will spread rain into the skies of Kentucky.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend
What’s left of Hurricane Ian will roll into the region over the next few days, bringing the...
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Sept. 29th
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Brings Rain for the Weekend