Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend

Ian will spread rain into the skies of Kentucky.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rains will finally reach the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday.

I think some of you will see the first rain later tonight. Places like Pike, Letcher, and Martin Counties will be the first in the state to see those tropical rains fill the skies. This is going to be an interesting setup. Forecasting the exact location of the western edge is a challenge. I think it gets all the way to Lexington but we won’t see the steady flow of rain like places in eastern Kentucky. The takeaway from this should be that it will rain for a small amount of time around the city. If you travel to the east and you’ll experience a soggier setup as rain stays pretty steady on Saturday.

The final showers will be pulling out of eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The back edge of the clouds will keep it gloomy and cooler for those under the clouds. Our weekend will not be a total washout.

Take care of each other!

