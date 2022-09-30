Kentucky Newsmakers 10/2: Lexington mayoral candidate David Kloiber; Fayette Co. coroner candidate Larry Owens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County coroner candidate Larry Owens and Lexington mayoral candidate David Kloiber.

As part of our Campaign 2022 coverage, we bring you two candidate appearances.

In the race for Lexington mayor, challenger David Kloiber talks about his campaign to unseat incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton.

Kloiber is a city councilman who decided after one term to run for the city’s top job. He finished second in the May primary, far behind Gorton.

However, crime and public safety staffing have emerged as major issues in the campaign in recent weeks and Kloiber and Gorton have different approaches to that.

Kloiber has also called for easing restrictions that he says are keeping Lexington from being affordable for many.

Kloiber grew up in Lexington and runs a family foundation that provides opportunities for youth.

Some might not realize that Kentucky elects its coroners who determine the causes of death. Candidate for Fayette County coroner Larry Owens also joins us on Kentucky Newsmakers.

