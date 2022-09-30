Kimberly Baird set to be sworn in as Fayette Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At midnight Saturday morning, Kimberly Baird will be sworn in as the new Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Lu Anna Redcorn, who held the position since 2016, announced her retirement in early August.

Now, after 26 years of working in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Baird will take the helm on October 1, which is the anniversary date of her first day on the job back in 1996.

“It is extreme happiness that you are now moving into a higher position and hopefully make a little bit more difference and impact. And then, there’s also the, “Oh my, am I really going to do this?’ I feel kind of stress, like all this is real,” Baird said.

Baird is 51 years old, from Lexington, and graduated from Lafayette and UK’s College of Law.

Recent shootings in her hometown will no doubt have her office busy. Lexington recently tied last year record of 37 homicides,15 of those cases are still open and 83 cases of assaults with a firearm still open.

The new lead prosecutor has a strategy to curb the violence.

“I’ve always said I’d like to start younger to divert them before they come in. I mean I don’t want to wait until the 15-year-old is charged with murder before we figure out what we’re gonna do with them,” Baird said.

Baird also recognized the swearing-in of new Fayette County Attorney Angela Evans. Evans was sworn in on Friday afternoon.

Evans and Baird are breaking ground as the first lead African American Women prosecutors in the state.

