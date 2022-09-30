Programming note: Rescan to get the WKYT First Alert Weather Radar channel again

As part of a channel reshuffle, MeTV will broadcast on channel 27.4 beginning at 2 p.m. Friday,...
As part of a channel reshuffle, MeTV will broadcast on channel 27.4 beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For classic TV fans, the addition of MeTV to the WKYT over-the-air line-up is welcome news.

MORE: WKYT is the new home of MeTV in Lexington

For weather lovers, that means the WKYT First Alert Weather Radar moved.

Here’s how to get it back: You’ll have to rescan your TV or converter box.

Rescanning is simple:

  • Just press the menu button on your remote control.
  • Select set up and then antenna.
  • Next, select channel scan or autotune.

You’ll rescan all available channels and your TV will find the WKYT First Alert Weather Radar channel again, which is now on channel 27.6.

