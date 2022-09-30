Programming note: Rescan to get the WKYT First Alert Weather Radar channel again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For classic TV fans, the addition of MeTV to the WKYT over-the-air line-up is welcome news.

For weather lovers, that means the WKYT First Alert Weather Radar moved.

Here’s how to get it back: You’ll have to rescan your TV or converter box.

Rescanning is simple:

Just press the menu button on your remote control.

Select set up and then antenna.

Next, select channel scan or autotune.

You’ll rescan all available channels and your TV will find the WKYT First Alert Weather Radar channel again, which is now on channel 27.6.

