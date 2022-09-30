White-clad Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15

The ‘White Out’ works! Record crowd sees Bengals even record at 2-2
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami.

The game was marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher.

Tagovailoa was chased down and slammed to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half.

He was taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries.

Vonn Bell’s interception of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

