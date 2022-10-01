Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remnants of Ian will bring clouds to Central Kentucky and both clouds and rain to Eastern Kentucky. The pesky weather maker will finally move out on Sunday.

High pressure takes over as we start the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky, for the majority of next week as highs warm to the middle 70s by Thursday.

A powerful cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky late week. Highs cool from the middle 70s on Thursday to the upper 50s by Friday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

