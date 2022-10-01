Kentucky fans prepare for Big Blue Madness Campout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets begins early Saturday morning.

Some Kentucky fans couldn’t wait to get ready to spend the weekend outside Memorial Coliseum. Friday night members of Big Blue Nation say they were prepared to wait for tickets.

It’s been three years since UK has held the campout, due to the pandemic. Many fans say they are happy to be back and they’re excited for all the things to come over the next two days.

“The most exciting part about coming out and doing this is at about 4 o clock, you’re lining up on the yellow line in the middle of the road waiting for 5 o’clock,” said one fan.

Tickets will be available Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Big Blue Madness is October 14 at Rupp Arena.

