Kentucky fans prepare for Big Blue Madness Campout

Kentucky fans prepare for Big Blue Madness Campout
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets begins early Saturday morning.

Some Kentucky fans couldn’t wait to get ready to spend the weekend outside Memorial Coliseum. Friday night members of Big Blue Nation say they were prepared to wait for tickets.

It’s been three years since UK has held the campout, due to the pandemic. Many fans say they are happy to be back and they’re excited for all the things to come over the next two days.

“The most exciting part about coming out and doing this is at about 4 o clock, you’re lining up on the yellow line in the middle of the road waiting for 5 o’clock,” said one fan.

Tickets will be available Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Big Blue Madness is October 14 at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Few details are available currently.
Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub
The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
Multiple lawsuits on Wednesday accused a gun manufacturer, distributor, retailer, the alleged...
Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
As part of a channel reshuffle, MeTV will broadcast on channel 27.4 beginning at 2 p.m. Friday,...
WKYT is the new home of MeTV in Lexington

Latest News

Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Lexington police investigate serious crash
At midnight Saturday morning, Kimberly Baird will be sworn in as the new Fayette County...
Kimberly Baird set to be sworn in as Fayette Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney
Angela Evans (D)
Angela Evans sworn in as new Fayette County Attorney
The Anita Franklin communitywide block party is being held Friday night on Lexington’s east...
Block party held in honor of Lexington activist Anita Franklin