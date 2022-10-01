Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms.

“We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.

As Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Davis says he watched nervously as the storm’s path change.

“We didn’t know if it was coming right at us and at one particular point it was. Now this is my first hurricane experience so this is all new to me,” said Davis.

Davis described watching his first hurricane as a strange experience.

“It was just all of this was going on. Wind gusts were going. Winds were going by sideways and you could see the rain. You saw the clouds turn,” said Davis.

However, he says it was what came after the storm that was really strange.

“At about 4:30 it just kind of stopped. It was very strange and very calm. You could start seeing people coming out of their houses and in the neighborhood and looking up and down the streets,” said Davis.

Davis says he didn’t see much damage in his neighborhood but he did see a lot of his neighbors helping one another after the storm.

“It’s amazing how everybody kind of came together and made sure everybody was okay. Everybody was going house to house kind of checking on everybody and that was pretty kind to see. That’s pretty neat,” said Davis.

