Lexington police investigate early morning shootout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club on East New Circle Road.

According to officials, officers were already patrolling the area when several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club. People in multiple cars exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.

There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported from the shootout.

This is still under investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

