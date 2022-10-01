Lexington police investigate serious crash

Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened Friday night.

The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and Harp Innis Road.

Police say the crash involved a single vehicle.

Investigators have not given details about the driver of the vehicle. Police say the Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene. WKYT’s crew also saw the Fayette County Coroner’s van arrive on scene.

