Perry County Public Library opens “Inspiration Station”

Grand opening for "Inspiration Station"
Grand opening for "Inspiration Station"(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library added an entirely new building today.

Named the “Inspiration Station,” the building will be used as a free community space that can hold various events.

Perry County Public Library Executive Director Sheila Lindsay says the grand opening shines a bright light on the community.

”Not many people know that the library got flooded so we’ve kind of rallied around. We’ve really wanted this for the public, we want to give something positive to the public, especially now,” she said.

The library will be holding a “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” on Oct. 15. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Name released in fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball
Kimberly Baird sworn in as Fayette Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney
WATCH | Kimberly Baird Sworn in as Commonwealth's Attorney
The Housing Development Alliance received a $100,000 donation from AEP
EKY non-profits announce plan to build homes for flood survivors
A look at Folly Beach Pier on Friday morning as Hurricane Ian approaches the South Carolina...
Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina