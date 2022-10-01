UK loses in heart-breaking fashion at Ole Miss 22-19

Missed extra points and costly turnovers kills UK’s chances
No. 7 Kentucky vs No. 14 Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky vs No. 14 Ole Miss(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ms. (WKYT) - Mistakes, missed opportunities, pivotal turnovers prevented UK from getting its first win on the road against an SEC West opponent since 2009.  Ole Miss outlasted Kentucky 22-19 thanks to special-teams gaffes in the kicking game and a struggle for the offensive line.

It started ugly and ended in disappointment as UK suffered its first loss of the season.

A full recap is on the way.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Lexington police investigate fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6 (Part 1, 9/23/2022)
WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game...
White-clad Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15
John Calipari to host Cincinnati concert event featuring Kane Brown
Bjorgolfsson scored three goals in two games last week for the Wildcats
Kentucky’s Eythor Bjorgolfsseon named WKYT Athlete of the Week