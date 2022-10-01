UK loses in heart-breaking fashion at Ole Miss 22-19
Missed extra points and costly turnovers kills UK’s chances
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ms. (WKYT) - Mistakes, missed opportunities, pivotal turnovers prevented UK from getting its first win on the road against an SEC West opponent since 2009. Ole Miss outlasted Kentucky 22-19 thanks to special-teams gaffes in the kicking game and a struggle for the offensive line.
It started ugly and ended in disappointment as UK suffered its first loss of the season.
A full recap is on the way.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.