WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7
Some surprising blowouts with rivalry games, intrastate games, and a low-scoring district matchup
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K.
Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass
Week 7: High School Game Time Part 2 : Madison Central at Pikeville - Washington Co. at LCA - Knox Central at Bourbon Co. - Bracken Co. at Paris
Week 7: High School Game Time Part 3: Southwestern at North Laurel - Williamsburg at Sayre
