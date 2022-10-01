WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7

Some surprising blowouts with rivalry games, intrastate games, and a low-scoring district matchup
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6 (Part 1, 9/23/2022)
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6 (Part 1, 9/23/2022)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K.

WKYT Gametime September 30, 2022 - Part 1

Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass

WKYT Gametime September 30, 2022 - Part 2

Week 7: High School Game Time Part 2 : Madison Central at Pikeville - Washington Co. at LCA - Knox Central at Bourbon Co. - Bracken Co. at Paris

WKYT Gametime September 30, 2022 - Part 3

Week 7: High School Game Time Part 3: Southwestern at North Laurel - Williamsburg at Sayre

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
As part of a channel reshuffle, MeTV will broadcast on channel 27.4 beginning at 2 p.m. Friday,...
WKYT is the new home of MeTV in Lexington
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Multiple lawsuits on Wednesday accused a gun manufacturer, distributor, retailer, the alleged...
Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game...
White-clad Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15
John Calipari to host Cincinnati concert event featuring Kane Brown
Bjorgolfsson scored three goals in two games last week for the Wildcats
Kentucky’s Eythor Bjorgolfsseon named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Wildcats win in four sets for 2022 road opener
Grome’s 49 assists help Kentucky volleyball win at Missouri