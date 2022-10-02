5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Wayne County, police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance.

At approximately 5:12 pm on Saturday evening, the Monticello-Wayne County Dispatch Center began receiving calls that there was a collision involving a Wayne County EMS unit and a pickup truck at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY 90 bypass. Officers were sent out to investigate.

The ambulance was eastbound on KY 90, transporting a patient from the Wayne County Hospital to a Lexington hospital. The ambulance had its emergency lights and siren on and started slowing down as it approached the intersection. A Dodge pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Abe Henson was traveling northbound on North Main Street, proceeding through the intersection to continue north on KY 1275. Henson had one passenger in his truck.

The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.

The ambulance was being driven by EMT Elizabeth Smith with Paramedic Peggy Tucker, who was in the back of the ambulance treating a patient. Both the patient and Peggy Tucker were airlifted to hospitals in Lexington for treatment.

Elizabeth Smith, Abe Henson, and Henson’s passenger were all transported by ambulance to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation.

