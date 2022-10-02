Bethel hands Georgetown first loss of season

Tigers now 4-1 on season
Georgetown College suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday.
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Bethel Univ. held Georgetown College to 194 total yards on Saturday and handed the Tigers their first loss of the season, 24-14.

Darius Neal scored twice for Georgetown (4-1) but it wasn’t enough to pick up the win.

Joaquin Collazo threw for 250 yards and Terrance Robert ran for 121 yards for Bethel (5-0).

