Bethel hands Georgetown first loss of season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Bethel Univ. held Georgetown College to 194 total yards on Saturday and handed the Tigers their first loss of the season, 24-14.

Darius Neal scored twice for Georgetown (4-1) but it wasn’t enough to pick up the win.

Joaquin Collazo threw for 250 yards and Terrance Robert ran for 121 yards for Bethel (5-0).

