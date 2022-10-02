EKU grinds out 35-28 win over Southern Utah

Parker McKinney sets 2 Colonels’ records in win
EKU coach Walt Wells patrols the sidelines during his team's 35-28 win over Southern Utah.
EKU coach Walt Wells patrols the sidelines during his team's 35-28 win over Southern Utah.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky rode the feet and hot arm of quarterback Parker McKinney to a 35-28 win on Saturday over Southern Utah.

McKinney, a senior from Coalfield, Tenn., ran for three scores and threw for another, becoming EKU’s all-time leading passer and leader in total offense.

The Colonels (3-2) gave up 419 yards in total offense to Southern Utah.

But McKinney starred against the Thunderbirds. His 2-yard touchdown run opened the game’s scoring, giving EKU a 7-0 lead. McKinney scored on another 2-yard run in the second quarter, giving the Colonels a 13-7 lead.

With 3:05 left in the first half, McKinney scored for a third time, from two yards, out to give the Colonels a 21-14 halftime lead.

McKinney threw for 331 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Braedon Sloan.

EKU returns to Roy Kidd Stadium on Oct. 15 against Sam Houston.

