HOOKED ON SCIENCE | Frankenstein’s Hand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a spooky science experiment, which only uses two ingredients from the kitchen. Jason Lindsey, aka “Mr. Science, with Hooked on Science shows us what happens when you mix vinegar with baking soda.

INGREDIENTS

Baking Soda

Vinegar

Rubber Gove

Canning Jar

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Add 3 tablespoons of vinegar to the canning jar. Describe and classify the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Add 2 tablespoons of baking soda to the rubber glove. Describe and classify the baking soda by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Carefully stretch the open end of the rubber glove around the neck of the canning jar.

STEP 4: Dump the baking soda, inside the rubber glove, into the canning jar, and observe. Did mixing the two substances result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the baking soda is mixed with the vinegar, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the rubber glove, causing the rubber glove to expand.

