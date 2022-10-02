HOOKED ON SCIENCE | Frankenstein’s Hand

It's a spooky science experiment, which only uses two ingredients from the kitchen.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a spooky science experiment, which only uses two ingredients from the kitchen. Jason Lindsey, aka “Mr. Science, with Hooked on Science shows us what happens when you mix vinegar with baking soda.

INGREDIENTS

  • Baking Soda
  • Vinegar
  • Rubber Gove
  • Canning Jar

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Add 3 tablespoons of vinegar to the canning jar. Describe and classify the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Add 2 tablespoons of baking soda to the rubber glove. Describe and classify the baking soda by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Carefully stretch the open end of the rubber glove around the neck of the canning jar.

STEP 4: Dump the baking soda, inside the rubber glove, into the canning jar, and observe. Did mixing the two substances result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the baking soda is mixed with the vinegar, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the rubber glove, causing the rubber glove to expand.

EXPERIMENT ARCHIVE

HOOKED ON SCIENCE FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Name released in fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

Latest News

It's a spooky science experiment, which only uses two ingredients from the kitchen. Jason...
HOOKED ON SCIENCE | Frankenstein's Hand
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Lexington Restaurant Week 2022
Lexington Restaurant Week kicks off July 21